Short Interest in Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Decreases By 73.0%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VMNGF opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.33.
Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile
