Short Interest in Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Decreases By 73.0%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VMNGF opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.33.

Vanstar Mining Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties. It focuses on the operation of Nelligan project. The company was founded on May 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

