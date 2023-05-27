Short Interest in WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Expands By 44.8%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the April 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WEED Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of BUDZ stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,256. WEED has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.

About WEED

WEED, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human disease. It also purchasesf land and building commercial grade cultivation centers to consult, assist, manage, and lease to dispensary owners and organic grow operators.

