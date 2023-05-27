Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Expands By 415.9%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,100 shares, a growth of 415.9% from the April 30th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 179.0 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Up 2.0 %

WOLTF opened at $114.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.52. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $133.65.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

