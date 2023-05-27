Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Expands By 415.9%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,100 shares, a growth of 415.9% from the April 30th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 179.0 days.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Up 2.0 %
WOLTF opened at $114.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.52. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $133.65.
About Wolters Kluwer
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wolters Kluwer (WOLTF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.