Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.56.

SMMNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €58.00 ($63.04) in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €70.80 ($76.96) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SMMNY stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40.

Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

