Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 134.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,781 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,672,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,396,000 after acquiring an additional 129,132 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 925,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,933,000 after acquiring an additional 560,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $8,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Silk Road Medical

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $324,279.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $324,279.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $113,263.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,483 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,903.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,461 shares of company stock worth $3,523,672. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average is $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 11.03. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $58.04.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 50.13% and a negative net margin of 36.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SILK. CL King began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

Further Reading

