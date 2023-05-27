Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 781.8% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Price Performance

Shares of SLVTF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.18. 47,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,630. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. Silver Tiger Metals has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.45 to C$1.15 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

