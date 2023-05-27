Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $529.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.01. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Silvercorp Metals

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

