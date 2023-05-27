Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $128.46 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average of $115.96.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

