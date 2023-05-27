Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Down 89.1% in May

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEVGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the April 30th total of 189,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SMEV stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 491,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,105. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of medical, health, and wellness equipment. Its flagship product SpaCapsule, is a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, cellulite management, and general wellness. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.

