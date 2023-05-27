Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Sinch AB (publ) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Sinch AB (publ) alerts:

Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of CLCMF stock opened at C$3.86 on Wednesday. Sinch AB has a 1-year low of C$2.92 and a 1-year high of C$2.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.85.

About Sinch AB (publ)

Sinch AB engages in the provision of cloud communications services and digital customer interaction to the enterprise sector. It operates through the following business segments: Messaging, Voice, Email, Small and Medium Sized Businesses (SMB), and Other. The Messaging segment is involved in handling messages and executing personalized and dynamic video and MMS messages for enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sinch AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinch AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.