Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Sinch AB (publ) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of CLCMF stock opened at C$3.86 on Wednesday. Sinch AB has a 1-year low of C$2.92 and a 1-year high of C$2.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.85.
About Sinch AB (publ)
Sinch AB engages in the provision of cloud communications services and digital customer interaction to the enterprise sector. It operates through the following business segments: Messaging, Voice, Email, Small and Medium Sized Businesses (SMB), and Other. The Messaging segment is involved in handling messages and executing personalized and dynamic video and MMS messages for enterprises.
