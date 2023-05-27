SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the April 30th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,179,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SinglePoint Stock Performance

SING remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 679,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,405. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.35. SinglePoint has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.23.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint, Inc is a renewable and sustainable solutions company focused on solar power and indoor air purification. It is committed to building the largest vertically integrated network for the marketing and installation of solar panels to the residential and commercial markets. The company’s subsidiary, BOX Pure Air, is engaged in the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) sector addressing the need for air purification in schools and offices.

