Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $782.05

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 782.05 ($9.73) and traded as low as GBX 776 ($9.65). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 782 ($9.73), with a volume of 96,045 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($14.42) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,109.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 781.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 810.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.56 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Smart Metering Systems’s payout ratio is 27,272.73%.

In other news, insider Miriam Greenwood purchased 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.34) per share, with a total value of £20,487.28 ($25,481.69). Also, insider Tim Mortlock purchased 16,114 shares of Smart Metering Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.27) per share, with a total value of £120,049.30 ($149,315.05). 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

