Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Harbour Investment Management LLC

Harbour Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Snap-on accounts for approximately 1.5% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1,525.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $278.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.57.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.35. 197,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $265.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,884 shares of company stock worth $14,194,715 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

