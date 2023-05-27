Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOWGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.77.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 309,301 shares of company stock worth $44,133,577. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.4 %

SNOW opened at $150.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.12. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOWGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

