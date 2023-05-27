Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.77.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 309,301 shares of company stock worth $44,133,577. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Up 1.4 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $150.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.12. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

