Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Société BIC Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BICEY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587. Société BIC has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $37.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79.

Get Société BIC alerts:

About Société BIC

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Société BIC SA engages in the manufacture and distribution of stationery products, lighters, and shavers. It operates through the following segments: Stationery, Lighters, Shavers, and Other Products. The Stationery segment include pens, pencils, markers, coloring, and correction products. The Lighters segment offers various lighters such as classics, electronics, decorated, lighter cases, and multi-purpose.

Receive News & Ratings for Société BIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société BIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.