Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Société BIC Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of BICEY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587. Société BIC has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $37.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79.
About Société BIC
