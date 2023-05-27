Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) versus Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) Financial Survey

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) and Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Nexalin Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soleno Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.07 million ($3.12) -1.68 Nexalin Technology $1.32 million 4.40 -$1.70 million N/A N/A

Nexalin Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Soleno Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soleno Therapeutics N/A -220.22% -92.97% Nexalin Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Nexalin Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Soleno Therapeutics and Nexalin Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.38%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than Nexalin Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nexalin Technology beats Soleno Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. operates as clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. It focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS). The company was founded on August 25, 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. It licenses and markets Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and drug-free therapy for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia. The company's Nexalin device emits a patented frequency-based waveform, which stimulates a positive response from the mid-brain structures associated with various mental health disorders. It also engages in the development of Generation 2, a medical device that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiates, chronic pain, Alzheimer's disease, and dementia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

