SolGold (LON:SOLG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.27

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 17.27 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 16.22 ($0.20). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 16.64 ($0.21), with a volume of 3,837,998 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.81) price target on shares of SolGold in a report on Monday, March 20th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.71, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of £498 million, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.00.

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

