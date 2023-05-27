SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 10,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 28,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

SolGold Plc engages in exploration of copper gold. It focuses on Blanca, Cascabel, La Hueca, and Porvenir projects. The company was founded by Nicholas Mather on May 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

