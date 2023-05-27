Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Short Interest Update

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,100 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the April 30th total of 565,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 706,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soluna

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Soluna in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soluna in the first quarter valued at about $795,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Soluna by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Soluna in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Soluna by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Soluna Stock Down 8.4 %

NASDAQ:SLNH traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,467. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. Soluna has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $8.85.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real-world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage.

