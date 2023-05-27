Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Sono-Tek Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SOTK opened at $5.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. Sono-Tek has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $85.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.28 and a beta of -0.24.

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sono-Tek by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sono-Tek by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 135,076 shares during the last quarter. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

