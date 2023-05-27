Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $59.73

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and traded as low as $52.50. Sonova shares last traded at $52.66, with a volume of 5,739 shares trading hands.

SONVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sonova from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sonova in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average is $53.76.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

