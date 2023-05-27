Sourceless Price Down 15.8% Over Last Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a market cap of $442.19 million and approximately $98.46 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020821 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00025903 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017587 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,792.45 or 0.99995335 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002403 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02105657 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

