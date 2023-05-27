Sourceless (STR) Price Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $442.19 million and $98.46 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00025693 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017651 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001102 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,687.28 or 1.00054050 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02105657 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

