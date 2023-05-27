SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 414.3% from the April 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Stock Performance

SPXXF remained flat at $8.00 during trading hours on Friday. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00.

About SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge provides banking services to personal and corporate customers in Northern Norway. It operates through Retail Market, Corporate Market, Leasing, and Markets segments. The company offers various savings, lending, insurance, and pension products, as well as payment services. It also provides secured loan financing, real estate leasing and agency, billing systems, and accounting solutions.

