Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,468 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $22,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 568,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,637,000 after purchasing an additional 79,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

SPB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,521. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -254.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectrum Brands

In other news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $360,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,602,348.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Spectrum Brands



Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.



