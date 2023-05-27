Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.04

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.04 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.42). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.42), with a volume of 65,462 shares traded.

Speedy Hire Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.02. The stock has a market cap of £156.79 million, a PE ratio of 848.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.78.

Speedy Hire Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

