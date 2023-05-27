Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $36.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.69.

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after buying an additional 205,899 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $25.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.64. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

