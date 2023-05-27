SSP Group’s (SSPG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 290 ($3.61) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.61) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.04) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.35) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 302.14 ($3.76).

LON SSPG opened at GBX 263 ($3.27) on Wednesday. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 283.80 ($3.53). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 253.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 246.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of £2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -26,300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £48,276.15 ($60,044.96). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 146 shares of company stock valued at $37,466. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

