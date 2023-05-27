Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 152.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 102,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $965,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SLNG traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.76. 17,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. Stabilis Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 million, a PE ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 0.14.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

