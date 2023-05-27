Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,862 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Starbucks by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 24,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Starbucks by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in Starbucks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 226,509 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 31,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.53 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.45. The company has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.