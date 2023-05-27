StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Ballantyne Strong has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.29% of Ballantyne Strong worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

