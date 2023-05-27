StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.12.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The insurance provider reported ($16.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($13.08). The firm had revenue of $39.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.91 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 158.59%.
About Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
