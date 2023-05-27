StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.0 %
NAVB opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.05.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.
