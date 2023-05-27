StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Price Performance

Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.99. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 421.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the second quarter worth about $168,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

See Also

