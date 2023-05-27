StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.21.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.
