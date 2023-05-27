StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

About Salem Media Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

