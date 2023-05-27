StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $20.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

