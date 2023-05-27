StockNews.com Downgrades AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to Hold

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Trading Up 0.5 %

AECOM stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.06. 868,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AECOM by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,361 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in AECOM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,899,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,414,000 after purchasing an additional 119,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AECOM by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,564,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,888,000 after purchasing an additional 531,044 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AECOM by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 106,750.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.