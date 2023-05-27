StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Stock Performance
Shares of Gaia stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.99. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.
Institutional Trading of Gaia
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaia (GAIA)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.