StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Performance

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.99. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Gaia

Gaia Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaia in the first quarter valued at $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 1,087.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaia in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 259.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Recommended Stories

