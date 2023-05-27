StockNews.com Upgrades Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 31,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

