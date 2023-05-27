Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $643.09 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SSYS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Saturday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Stratasys Stock Down 1.3 %

Stratasys stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. Stratasys has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $21.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $159.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Stratasys by 315.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 15.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

