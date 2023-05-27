Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Update

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the April 30th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SNAX traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 289,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. Stryve Foods has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.46.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 million. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 142.22% and a negative net margin of 112.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryve Foods will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAX. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Stryve Foods by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,045,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stryve Foods by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 562,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

