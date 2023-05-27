Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the April 30th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Price Performance

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 82,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,770. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Trust alerts:

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

(Get Rating)

Read More

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies with trust banking as its core business operations. Its services include the supervising management strategies, financial management, human resource management, corporate administrative management, operational process management, risk management and compliance management; as well as managing the internal auditing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.