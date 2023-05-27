Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the April 30th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Price Performance
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 82,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,770. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (SUTNY)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.