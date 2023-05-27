Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Summit Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Summit Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SMMF traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $19.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,772. The firm has a market cap of $285.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Summit Financial Group

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Summit Financial Group news, EVP Joseph Hager bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $58,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller bought 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,012.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,398.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hager bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $58,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,881 shares of company stock valued at $405,783 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.

