Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

