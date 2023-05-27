SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) by 287.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,448 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.