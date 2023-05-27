Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives $50.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.29.

A number of analysts have commented on SUN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Sunoco by 7,627.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sunoco by 62.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of SUN opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.33. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $48.59.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.842 dividend. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

About Sunoco

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.