Sunrun Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunrun in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Sunrun’s current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.46 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $39.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,252,000 after acquiring an additional 375,166 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in Sunrun by 7.8% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 13,168,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after buying an additional 953,877 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 64.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,015,000 after buying an additional 4,501,071 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after buying an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,403,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,603 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,719,021.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $250,992.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,126.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,719,021.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,012 shares of company stock worth $4,464,534. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

