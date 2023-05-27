Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 525.9% from the April 30th total of 265,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sunshine Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ SBFM remained flat at $0.59 during trading on Friday. 142,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,001,376. Sunshine Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunshine Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBFM. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma by 242.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs. It is also involved in the development and commercialization of science-based nutritional supplements. The firm’s product include treatment for Coronavirus infections and anticancer drugs.

