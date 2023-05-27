Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the April 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of STBFY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,490. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

