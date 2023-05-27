Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Up 3.6 %

SDPI stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 million, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Superior Drilling Products ( NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Drilling Products will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 125,896 shares of company stock worth $115,029 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDPI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 247,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

